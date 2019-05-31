11 victims killed, gunman dead in Virginia Beach shooting

This story has been updated.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Vir. – 11 victims have died and six injured after a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday.
Original reports published by local media indicated there were only injuries and the gunman was in custody. However, as the evening progressed and more information was made available, the story took an even more tragic turn.
As of 4:25 PST, 11 victims were dead, six injured. The gunman is also dead, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera stated during a press conference. He said, “We have eleven deceased victims there at the scene, we had six more victims who were transported to area hospitals. I do not have the condition of those victims at this particular time. I can tell you that one of the individuals shot by the suspect is a Virginia Beach Police officer and he was saved by his vest.”
WAVY reports the shooter was a longtime public works employee.
