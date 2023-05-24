Several suspects arrested for allegedly luring children online

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An undercover operation led to the arrest of several alleged cyber predators across Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators posed as minors on various websites and waited for suspects to proposition them into having sex.

The suspects were arrested between March and April for online sexual corruption of a child. They were identified as:

28-year-old Paul Robert Raney of Grants Pass

22-year-old Emanuel Cisneros of Klamath Falls

29-year-old Reuben Phillip Harvey of Seneca

30-year-old Jose Anthony Babb of Medford

34-year-old Carlos Orellana of Portland

35-year-old Manjunath Kareppagoud of Corvallis

In addition, 64-year-old Leonard Allen Weedman of Medford was arrested for violating the conditions of his parole after he communicated with an undercover officer. He was also arrested last year in a similar undercover operation.

Investigators believe the suspects pictured above may have additional victims. Anyone with further information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

