Sexual assault hotline reports spike of calls after Dr. Ford testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Thursday’s testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about sexual assault appears to have triggered a spike In calls to the national sexual assault hotline.
The rape, abuse and incest national network called RAINN tweeted that the number of calls to its hotline was up by 201% yesterday and its online chat service has been experiencing “unprecedented wait times.”
Dr. Ford testified that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her 36 years ago—an accusation Kavanaugh vehemently denies.
Anyone who needs help can call RAINN’s hotline at 800-656-HOPE.
The chat option can be found at http://www.rainn.org