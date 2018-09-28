Home
Senate to move forward with vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Senate Judiciary Committee narrowly voted to move forward with a Senate vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The panel meeting and vote came less than a day after extended interviews with Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasely Ford, who accused the nominee of sexually assaulting her.

The 11-10 party-line vote followed an impassioned speech by Arizona Senator Jeff Flake (R), who urged the Senate to delay their vote by one week to allow for a “limited scope” FBI investigation into Dr. Ford’s accusations.

Much to the apparent confusion of some members, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) voted to move forward with the confirmation. The meeting suddenly adjourned after votes were tallied due to a “two-hour rule.”

