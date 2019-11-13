Shady Cove man arrested for murdering roommate

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate in Shady Cove.
Investigators said 21-year-old Shane Ryan Micheal Wayman lived with three roommates on Brophy Way, 20-year-old Destiny Anne Finch, her fiancé and another man
On November 11, Wayman and Finch reportedly had an argument. Later that day, one of Finch’s family members reported her missing. When law enforcement arrived at the home on Brophy Way, Finch and Wayman weren’t home. However, there was evidence that an assault occurred there.
Later that evening, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to activate their Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit.
On the morning of November 12, police found Wayman walking along Highway 62 north of Shady Cove. He was detained without incident
Just before noon the same day Wayman was found, detectives found Finch’s remains in a wooded area near Highway 227 in Douglas County just north of the border with Josephine County.
JCSO said Wayman was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and charged with murder, assault, abuse of a corpse, and unlawful use of a weapon.
An autopsy is planned for November 13 to determine the cause and manner of Finch’s death.
The sheriff’s office said they’re looking for any video footage that people may have captured in the following areas: Highway 62 from mile marker 18 to Highway 230; Highway 227 between Highway 62 and the Douglas County line; Highway 230 between Highway 62 and Highway 138.
Anyone with footage or further information is asked to call JSCO at 541-770-8333 and refer to case number 19-23784.