Shady Cove standoff ends with suspect in custody

SHADY COVE, Ore. – An arrest was made after a standoff in Shady Cove Tuesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun at 8:25 a.m. on December 7.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Birch Street, the suspect was found barricaded alone in the home.

A SWAT team, K9 unit, and crisis negotiators responded as a standoff ensued.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was uncooperative and told deputies he wouldn’t be taken alive.

At about 10:55 a.m., police deployed a flashbang and the suspect surrendered without further incident.

The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Bart Anthony Tardif of Shady Cove was booked in the Jackson County Jail for numerous charges including domestic violence-related menacing and assault.

Bail was set for $25,000.