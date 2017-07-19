Shark warnings posted on Oregon beaches

Cannon Beach, Ore. – A series of shark sightings off the Oregon Coast is prompting an advisory from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Officials said a surfer spotted a shark around Haystack Rock near Cannon Beach on July 18.
A visitor in Seaside reported a shark sighting the same day.
While beaches remain open, Parks and Rec said advisory signs will stay up for several weeks.
The size and species of the sharks is not known, and the reports haven’t been independently verified.
There are more than a dozen shark species that are known to live off the Oregon Coast.
People in the ocean, especially surfers, are urged to consult fellow surfers for advice before heading offshore, as Oregon Parks and Rec doesn’t manage the ocean below low tide levels.