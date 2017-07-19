OMSI plans world’s biggest baking soda/vinegar volcano

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry plans on breaking a world record to celebrate the opening of their latest exhibit.
OMSI will build a 34-foot baking soda and vinegar volcano to set the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Baking Soda and Vinegar Volcano.
Construction began on the volcano on July 12 at the OMSI front plaza.
The volcano heralds the recent opening of “Pompeii: The Exhibition.”
Activities begin at 11:00 a.m. on July 23 with an explosion attempt at 3:00 p.m.
This isn’t the first time OMSI has tried to build a record-breaking volcano.
In 2008 their plans were thwarted due to a lack of materials and funds, according to The Oregonian.