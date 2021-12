KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Thursday night, excitement and hot cocoa were brewing in Klamath Falls in preparation for the Snowflake Festival Parade.

Starting at 7 p.m., over 80 floats brought light and Christmas cheer downtown.

This year’s grand marshal was Randy Clark, a Sherm’s Thunderbird market employee for over 35 years.

To avoid getting stuck in traffic Thursday night, people were told to steer clear of Main Street and Spring Street between 6 and 10 p.m.