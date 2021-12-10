WATCH: Funeral service for Bob Dole

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 10, 2021

Watch coverage as Bob Dole is remembered at funeral and memorial services. Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98.

