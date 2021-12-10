WATCH: Funeral service for Bob Dole Posted by Newsroom Staff December 10, 2021 Watch coverage as Bob Dole is remembered at funeral and memorial services. Dole was a longtime Republican senator, a presidential candidate in 1996 and a World War II veteran. He died in his sleep at the age of 98. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: BOB DOLE Newsroom Staff December 10, 2021 Previous Article La Clinica receives $300k grant for field-based services