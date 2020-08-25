Home
Shooting investigation underway in Trail

TRAIL, Ore. — One person is dead after shots were fired at a home in Trail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency is releasing little information at this time, but say the shooting was in a remote area off Highway 227.

It happened around 5 pm.

Multiple agencies responded including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

NBC5 News will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

