Shooting investigation underway in Trail

TRAIL, Ore. — One person is dead after shots were fired at a home in Trail, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency is releasing little information at this time, but say the shooting was in a remote area off Highway 227.
It happened around 5 pm.
Multiple agencies responded including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
NBC5 News will bring you the latest updates as they become available.
