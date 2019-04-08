Home
Shooting under investigation in Douglas County

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Police are investigating a shooting in Douglas County.

Not many details about the shooting are being released, but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened sometime before 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South.

Deputies said a male was reportedly shot by a female. The male was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Further information about the incident was kept confidential as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office added there is no ongoing risk to the public.

