Shooting under investigation in Douglas County

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Police are investigating a shooting in Douglas County.
Not many details about the shooting are being released, but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened sometime before 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South.
Deputies said a male was reportedly shot by a female. The male was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Further information about the incident was kept confidential as the investigation continues.
The sheriff’s office added there is no ongoing risk to the public.