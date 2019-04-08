Washington couple survives power pole collapse

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Linda and Tom Cook never thought this is how they’d make the news.
“We were really kind of hoping our 15 minutes of fame would be accepting a large check from the lottery,” said Tom.
But nonetheless, they were lucky. The couple was driving through Seattle, Washington Friday when Tom said he saw a flash of light and a power pole fall to the ground.
“I saw the next pole flash and fall, and the next one flash and fall, and it was catching us rapidly,” he said.
In all, 26 poles crashed down and one of them took a direct hit on the Cooks’ SUV.
“It hit almost dead center of the vehicle, in between us. If it hit on either the driver’s side or passenger’s side the roof comes down on one of us,” Tom said.
