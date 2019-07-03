Shots fired at California mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – Police in San Bruno responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left two juveniles wounded at the Tanforan Mall and the suspects are still at large.
In what police said was not a random shooting, one victim was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition, but both were stable, according to San Francisco General Hospital.
Police said they were searching for two suspects, one of whom may have fled on a BART train and made it across the bay to Oakland. The two gunmen reportedly had been shooting at each other.
Video from the scene showed police officers swarm the Oakland transit station with guns drawn. The San Bruno station remained closed for hours until it reopened just after 8 p.m.
Workers said the mall was placed on lockdown and people were running and walking out of the mall, some escorted by officers.
Jennifer Singh was at the movie theater with her family when the shooting happened. “They came in and told my husband we need to shelter in place and him and three other men left and he watched the front door of the theater and then they came back and told us we needed to evacuate that there was somebody, a shooter, an active shooter in the mall,” Singh said. “Slowly they took us out of the actual movie and then we were in the lobby in lockdown. It was very frightening surrounded by officers and swat team and then they slowly evacuated us one by one.”
Two additional people were reported injured in the evacuations, and they were treated and released, officials said.