Shots fired at U-Stow-It Mini Storage in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police say a man was shot at a storage facility on October 8th.

Police say at around 11:30 pm they received several calls about shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. Callers reported hearing a subject shouting, “get down, or I’ll shoot,” additional callers reported hearing multiple gunshots from the location.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Robert Correa Junior with multiple gunshot wounds.

The caretaker for the U-Stow-It Mini Storage admitted to shooting Correa after attempting to place him under citizen’s arrest.

Investigators say they found evidence of a theft in progress at the storage facility and no legitimate reason was found for Correa to be on the property.

We spoke with a resident in the area who told us she has seen an increase in crime in her neighborhood.

“This is kind of an uptick that I have noticed in the last year. We’ve had a couple of thefts happen, I guess it was a Jeep-type car that was stolen from my neighbor,” said Grants Pass Resident, Celeste Wilson.

Wilson says in the nine years she has lived in the area it has been quiet until recently.

GPPD says no arrests have yet been made at this time and the suspect is in stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.