Shots fired during reported cannabis grow burglary in rural Rogue River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Early Saturday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress with shots fired.

It happened at a cannabis grow in rural Rogue River between the 13000 14000 block of East Evans Creek Road.

Deputies said the suspects used bolt cutters to cut a hole through the side of the shop around 5:00 a.m.

They began stealing items but were interrupted by the owner.

JCSO said the owner of the property fired multiple rounds at the suspects and they fled.

The sheriff’s office was unable to locate the suspects once they arrived at the scene.

No one was hurt and the incident is currently under investigation.

