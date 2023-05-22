Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A married couple was arrested in Douglas County after a reported disturbance lead to an officer-involved shooting.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Idleyld Park Lane.

DCSO said as deputies were responding, 55-year-old Henry McQuatters of Glide was allegedly making threats toward others and carrying a brick and multiple guns. There was also a report of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, radio traffic indicated shots had been fired by law enforcement.

McQuatters was eventually taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He’s facing numerous charges including burglary, assault, and menacing.

McQuatters’ wife, identified by DCSO as 62-year-old Cindy Kay McQuatters, was also arrested.

The identity of the deputy involved has not yet been released pending the results of an investigation.

