Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A married couple was arrested in Douglas County after a reported disturbance lead to an officer-involved shooting.
Just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Idleyld Park Lane.
DCSO said as deputies were responding, 55-year-old Henry McQuatters of Glide was allegedly making threats toward others and carrying a brick and multiple guns. There was also a report of a gunshot.
When deputies arrived at the scene, radio traffic indicated shots had been fired by law enforcement.
McQuatters was eventually taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
He’s facing numerous charges including burglary, assault, and menacing.
McQuatters’ wife, identified by DCSO as 62-year-old Cindy Kay McQuatters, was also arrested.
The identity of the deputy involved has not yet been released pending the results of an investigation.
