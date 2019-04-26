Silicone wristbands detect chemical exposure

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KGW) – Whether you live in Oregon or a remote community in Africa, you are being exposed to the same chemicals, according to a new study from Oregon State University.
OSU researchers sent out chemical detecting wristbands to more than 240 volunteers in communities in North America, South America and Africa.
The specially-prepared wristbands absorb chemicals in the same way our bodies do.
The researchers detected the same 14 chemicals in more than half of the wristbands worn.
A lot of the chemicals that were detected are used in personal care products or fragrances. They also include chemicals called phthalates, which are often used to make plastic more flexible.
