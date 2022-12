SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance gets a 470,000 grants from Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

The organization said it hopes to create a multi-use trail system linking Siskiyou County through Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir and McCloud.

Her organization will also determine if the trail is viable though they think it will be a challenge to obtain access to build trails across public land private timberland and other private property.