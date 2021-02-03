Six dead in Oklahoma family massacre

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KJRH) — Six people, an adult male and five children, are dead after a shooting inside a Muskogee, Oklahoma home early Tuesday morning.
A sixth victim, an adult woman, was seriously wounded and is being treated at a Tulsa hospital.
Police say a suspect, the brother of the adult male killed, is in custody.
Muskogee police identified the suspect as Jarron Dejon Pridgeon. They said he is not being cooperative with the investigation. Police said the suspect and all victims lived in the home.
He was taken into custody after a short chase outside the home.
There were also three children in the home that were not injured. Those children are in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
