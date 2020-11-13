Six wounded in nightclub shooting

According to Gastonia Police, the two officers were working off-duty at the club when they tried to break up a fight around 11 p.m. when shots rang out.
All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Two suspects are in the custody following the incident. They have been identified as Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter. Hamilton and Slaughter were both charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
