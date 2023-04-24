Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

(CNN) Fox News has cut ties with Tucker Carlson. Carlson was the host of the network’s 8 p.m. hour.

The unexpected announcement comes one week after Fox News settled a blockbuster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787 million dollars over the network’s spreading of election lies and in which Carlson played a key role.

In a media release, Fox News thanked Carlson and said his last show was Friday, April 21st.

No other details were released.

A new host has not yet been named.

Carlson has not commented on the decision.

