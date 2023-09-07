Small brush fire sparks along I-5 north of Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Crews were able to put out a small brush fire along Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass.

Firefighters said at about 11:52 p.m. Thursday, the Grants Pass Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a vegetation fire on I-5 southbound at milepost 58.

When crews arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning slowly in grass and brush.

The fire was stopped without any injuries or damage to structures.

It’s presumed the fire was human-caused with signs of transient activity in the area, firefighters said.

“Grants Pass Fire encourages fire safety during all months of the year, especially during the summer months. For additional fire safety tips please visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/one-less-spark-campaign/.”

