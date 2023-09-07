September is Hunger Action month and NBC5 is partnering with the Josephine County Food Bank for the entire month to help those facing food insecurity.

We’re also partnering with Weekend Beer Company and Appliance and Mower Center in Grants Pass so you can drop off your food at either business and receive money off your tap or service.

The food bank in Josephine County says one out of every four people in the county receives food assistance in some way. But 20% of people who report being food insecure do not qualify for SNAP assistance.

The Executive Director of the food bank says the need for assistance is much larger than even the data suggests. Because on average, the food bank serves anywhere from 18 to 23,000 people a month and the county only has around 86,000 people in it. Currently biggest need right now is food. There have been weeks where our shelves are just at the end of the week absolutely empty. What we’re getting from the Oregon Food Bank what we’re able to purchase and what we’re receiving through donations isn’t able to keep pace with the growing demand. Since February when SNAP emergency allotments hit we have seen an explosion in needed Josephine County. The food bank works with several different partner agencies and distributes food all over the county.

The food bank even accepts fresh produce leaving gathered from your property for you to go donate to donate, go to the Hunger Action month page here to see a list of drop off locations.

