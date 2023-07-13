Small fire burning near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A small fire burning west of Ashland is sending visible smoke above the city.

At about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the City of Ashland sent out an alert saying there was a fire in the Ashland Watershed close to the East Fork Creek of Reeder Reservoir.

“There is no threat to the city of Ashland,” the alert said. “Smoke from the fire is drifting into Ashland.”

According to the alert, the fire is “creeping” and covered 1.5 acres. There is reportedly no threat to the city and crews are on scene.

Further information is expected later on in the day.

