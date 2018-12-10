Snowboarder reported missing on Mt. Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a missing snowboarder on Mt. Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Eli Kepsel was reported missing by a family member on the morning of Monday, December 10.
His vehicle was found parked in the Mt. Ashland Ski Area parking lot.
Crews are actively searching for Kepsel on likely routes and beyond the ski area.
He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His snowboard has a blue bottom and his coat is bright yellow-green.
Anyone who may have seen Kepsel since Sunday morning is asked to call JCSO at 541-776-7206.