Home
Snowshoe Fire triggers Level 2 evacuations

Snowshoe Fire triggers Level 2 evacuations

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning near the northern border of Jackson County is triggering Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation orders.

Residents close to the Snowshoe Fire northwest of Trail were warned they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The notification, sent Monday morning, is in effect for the following areas as of 11:20 a.m. on July 23:

  • Addresses on the west side of Highway 227 from the Douglas County border to Loper Lane.
  • The addresses of 7544, 7600 on the east side of Highway 227.
  • All addresses on West Fork Trail Creek Road.
  • All addresses on Taylor Road. Loper Lane, addresses of 214 and above.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working on making in-person notifications. To sign up for citizen alerts, visit www.jacksoncounty.org/alert.

More information about the Snowshoe Fire—part of the South Umpqua Fire—can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5940/44208/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics