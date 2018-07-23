Snowshoe Fire triggers Level 2 evacuations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire burning near the northern border of Jackson County is triggering Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation orders.
Residents close to the Snowshoe Fire northwest of Trail were warned they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
The notification, sent Monday morning, is in effect for the following areas as of 11:20 a.m. on July 23:
- Addresses on the west side of Highway 227 from the Douglas County border to Loper Lane.
- The addresses of 7544, 7600 on the east side of Highway 227.
- All addresses on West Fork Trail Creek Road.
- All addresses on Taylor Road. Loper Lane, addresses of 214 and above.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is working on making in-person notifications. To sign up for citizen alerts, visit www.jacksoncounty.org/alert.
More information about the Snowshoe Fire—part of the South Umpqua Fire—can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5940/44208/