KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls native and current Oakland Athletics player Seth Brown reached a new deal to keep him in-house, according to multiple sources.

The former Klamath Falls and Medford residents’ new deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million, not including bonuses, for one year.

The 31-year-old outfielder had 14 home runs and 52 RBIs last season for the Oakland A’s.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.