Stranded snowshoers rescued near Mt Ashland

MT ASHLAND, Ore. – Jackson County Search and Rescue teams saved a team of snowshoers this weekend after they became stranded near Grouse Gap in the Mt Ashland area.

Video posted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows Search and Rescue teams dealing with the complete white out and heavy snow that ultimately led to the issue.

Sheriff’s officials say the snowshoers were equipped with emergency communication tech and asked for help just before 1 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was able to get out to the ten person group via Snowcat and used a siren to bring the group up the hill.

Luckily, everyone was okay and only needed help getting back to their vehicle.

