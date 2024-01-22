Stranded snowshoers rescued near Mt Ashland

Posted by Taylar Ansures January 22, 2024

MT ASHLAND, Ore. – Jackson County Search and Rescue teams saved a team of snowshoers this weekend after they became stranded near Grouse Gap in the Mt Ashland area.

Video posted to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows Search and Rescue teams dealing with the complete white out and heavy snow that ultimately led to the issue.

Sheriff’s officials say the snowshoers were equipped with emergency communication tech and asked for help just before 1 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was able to get out to the ten person group via Snowcat and used a siren to bring the group up the hill.

Luckily, everyone was okay and only needed help getting back to their vehicle.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content