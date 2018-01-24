Home
Social media firestorm for local business

Social media firestorm for local business

Local News Regional Top Stories Video , , , , , ,

Central Point, Ore.- In the 20 years Zach Woody has owned Dash Delivery Inc. in Central Point he’s never received so much backlash from the internet than he has in the last 48 hours.

“Just a few minutes a go I got a profane email,” Woody said.

It all started Monday, when a twitter user tweeted that her father was being turned down for a job because he didn’t speak English. The email was signed by an employee with the company name Dash Delivery LLC.

It didn’t take long for people to react to the tweet. The only problem, their anger was directed at a company almost 475 miles away. The names are almost identical, but the two have no affiliation.

Zach’s best efforts to clarify the mix-up quickly, didn’t stop more than five dozen people from sending hateful messages.

“In such a short amount of time and to be so aggressive and to be cussed out and called a racist, it’s not something I ever want to repeat,” he said.

The individual who sent the original tweet attempted to clear it up once she learned of the confusion, but Zach still had to take steps to protect his businesses reputation.

“We had to change our web page, our Facebook page, our Yelp page, we had to change them all to have a big banner that said please don’t send us hate,” Woody said.

Woody says since the clarification was made on twitter, the messages and phone calls have slowed down. And according to the twitter user, Dash Delivery in Washington has fired the person who responded poorly to her father.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics