Soldier from Central Point dies in Afghanistan

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local soldier has died in Afghanistan.
On February 12, 2020, Specialist Branden Tyme Kimball of Central Point died at Bagram Airfield from a non-combat related incident, which is still under investigation. That’s according to the Department of Defense.
Kimball served with the 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York.
The DOD said Kimball was working to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was 21 years old.
NBC5 News is working to get more information about Spc. Kimball. This article will be updated.