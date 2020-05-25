Some California trails closed after overcrowding

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) – People are not only flocking to reopened beaches for Memorial Day weekend, but hiking trails as well.
Eaton Canyon in Altadena is a popular spot. It’s so popular that the county had to close it Sunday after it attracted too many hikers, many of them not following coronavirus restrictions.
When the trails were open earlier, the parking lots had still remained shut down, causing many hikers to park in surrounding neighborhoods, upsetting local residents.
Many felt the parking issues were making traffic on local streets dangerous to pedestrians and other drivers.
Fred Borqued lives nearby. He said, “It’s out of hand. I understand they want to get out and have some fun and you know relax and hike, but this is… and they’re all over each other. Half of them don’t even look like they have masks on”.
Residents say there were so many cars and so many people walking around, they had trouble getting out of their own driveways.
The county says Eaton Canyon will remain closed on Memorial Day “due to overwhelming crowds that were not following the COVID-19 public health requirements.”