Some evacuation levels around 23,000+ acre Flat Fire near Agness reduced

AGNESS, Ore. – Evacuation levels around the Flat Fire in Curry County are being reduced.

The U.S. Forest Service said the 11-day-old human-caused Flat Fire two miles southeast of Agness is currently 3% contained.

As of 2:00 p.m. on July 26, the areas along the Rogue River Corridor from Quosatana Creek Campground to the Agness area that were in Level 2 (be set) evacuation notifications were placed back at Level 1 (be ready.)

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said some areas outside the burn area to the southeast will remain in Level 2 while crews continue fire suppression efforts in those areas.

According to the USFS, the Flat Fire covers an estimated 23,104 acres as 1,593 total personnel work the area.

With slightly warmer temperatures and lower humidity, residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications at http://www.co.curry.or.us/departments/emergency_management/index.php.

You can also follow Emergency Management on Facebook for hazard and program updates.

