Some pet store puppies making people sick, CDC says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Puppies are cute, but some have left dozens of people across the country sick.

According to the CDC an outbreak of multidrug-resistant Campylobacter jejuni infections has been linked to puppies purchased from pet stores.

So far, 30 people in 13 states have become ill.

No deaths have been reported, but four people have been hospitalized.

A single, common supplier has not been identified.

Pet owners are advised to always wash your hands after touching your new pup.

Symptoms of a campylobacter infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Infections have been reported in the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming.

