Some states roll out plans for reopening

(NBC) – A number of states are rolling out plans to reopen for business but there are still major obstacles and serious health concerns to consider.
Georgia is one of the states leading the charge despite not yet meeting the White House’s 14-day threshold for declining cases. Some critics are concerned about taking the foot off the brake too soon.
Starting Friday in Georgia, all hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors—even bowling alleys—are clear to reopen. The governor says safety measures must remain in place, including 6 foot social distancing and wearing masks.
But critics say the nature of those businesses makes social distancing practically impossible.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “There is nothing essential with going to a bowling alley in the middle of a pandemic.”
In Albany, Georgia, the small town leads the state in COVID-19 deaths.
Republican and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said, “I worry that Georgia is going too far too quick and it could affect us here at home.”
In Southern California, sun-seekers now have access to parks and golf courses, both back open with modifications:
As some states are scaling back restrictions, others, only tightening the reins.
In Alabama, protests did little to convince Governor Kay Ivey to lift the state’s stay at home order. She said, “We have to be careful and cautious in what we’re doing.”
More protests in North Carolina, a push to not extend the shelter in place order, set to expire next week.
Back in Georgia, some business owners say, order or not, they’re staying closed. Others are trying to find ways to serve their customers, safely.
One of the biggest questions about the Georgia governor’s actions: why choose to reopen businesses that seemingly have the closest contact like hair and nail salons? He says these are places that can’t work from home, unlike most businesses. They’ve been completely shut down for weeks with no income and were facing losing everything.