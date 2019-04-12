South Carolina man reels in 89-pound catfish

Home
WALHALLA, S.C. (WYFF) – Larry Westmoreland has caught plenty of fish in his 70 years, but he’ll be hard-pressed to top the one he reeled in Saturday night while fishing on a lake in South Carolina.

While fishing on Lake Keowee, Westmoreland caught an 89-pound catfish using his own secret bait. “I knew I had a big fish but I didn’t realize it was that big,” he said.

It took him about 20 minutes to land the monster catch.

He said he was able to get the majority of the 49-inch-long fish into his net, but it took several attempts to actually get the fish into the boat.

Larry recalled, “I was telling my wife when we woke up. I said, ‘I caught the biggest fish of my life last night.’”

