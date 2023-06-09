Southern Oregon Classic set to return for 6th year

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Classic is returning to Centennial Golf Club this weekend for its sixth year.

The event kicks off Friday with over 50 teams competing in a scramble-format golf tournament.

The fun continues on Saturday with the main event, the Dinner on the Range.

There will also be live music with Emmy award winner Patrick Sieben taking the stage.

But organizers said that the food will be what blows people away.

“The chefs are the star,” President of Ghost Tree Invitational, the organization putting on the event, Ryan Chackel said. “The wine here is a huge hit, but the chefs are what people come for. It’s your chance to sample food from, at this one, 19 different restaurants in one location.”

The money from the event is going to Casa of Jackson County and the Asante Foundation.

The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and your ticket covers food and drink for the whole night.

You can buy your ticket at the gate Saturday night or online.

