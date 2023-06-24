Southern Oregon Lavender Trail begins this weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Southern Oregon Lavender Trail for year 2023 started this weekend.

6 family-run lavender destinations Goodwin Creek Gardens Nursery, Applegate River Lavender Farm, Lavender Ally Farm, The English Lavender Farm, Kingfisher Farms and Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm are part of this festival.

These destinations offer u-pick lavender, exquisite lavender products and crafts, essential oil distillation, classes, and lavender plants.

“Lavender season in southern Oregon is really the months of June and July, for the most part, lavender blooms for a fairly short period and at the end of that season we all harvest our lavender to make oils and culinary uses and other craft activities”, said Terri Rennick-Deering, Dos Mariposas Vineyards.

There will be another tour next month July 14th through 16th.

For more information visit their website southernoregonlavendertrail.com.

