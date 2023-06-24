Volunteer Fair in Medford Downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. – Community Volunteer Network sponsored a Volunteer Fair Friday morning.

The fair was in partnership with AARP, United Way, and Unete at West Main Street in downtown Medford.

The fair focused on recruiting adults 55 years and older to share their skills knowledge and life experience.

“Organizations need support to be able to achieve their mission, and run their general operation on day-to-day basis, so we really rely on volunteers to help fill the gap,”, said Cassie Rose, Community Volunteer Network.

“So critical for community connection, to help organizations particularly coming out of the pandemic”, said Stacy Larsen, AARP Oregon.

Over 27 vendors showed up at the fair representing various programs like Food and Friends, the AARP Tax Program and Call a Ride Medical Transportation.

Participants also received giveaways and swag bags at the event.

