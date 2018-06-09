Southern Oregon students headed to U.S service academies

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two Southern Oregon students were nominated to the nation’s service academies.
Rosemary Weston and Thomas Morgan were nominated by Oregon Congressman Greg Walden.
Representative Walden met with the students and their families this morning to celebrate their accomplishments.
Weston and Morgan were selected for their community involvement, extra-curricular activities, and service to their country.
Weston will be attending the United States Naval Academy and Morgan will be joining the Air Force Academy this coming fall.
“I just feel so humbled to have this opportunity and I just want to make my family proud, my country proud, and everyone around me, ” said Morgan.
Representative Walden says the U.S service academies, also known as U.S military academies, produce great role models.
He says students are able to learn valuable skills that will help them in their career.