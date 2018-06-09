SoHumane receives 56 rescued dogs, helps them find forever homes

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Southern Oregon Humane Society had a line out the door this morning as people waited to meet the dogs that were recently saved from kill shelters.
According to members, Animal Rescue of Fresno dropped off 56 rescued dogs of all sizes, breeds and ages. The community was notified about the Saving Train as it was called and plenty of people came out to help the dogs find their forever homes.
While the event only lasted Saturday, the dogs that weren’t adopted will still be available until all find a home.
The society was grateful too for the community’s support in helping the animals get a second chance. While dogs were the focus of the main event, the society says there are still many cats that also need help finding a home.
