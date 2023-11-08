Special Election: Brookings Recalls

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Leadership in the city of Brookings will look different after Tuesday night.

The mayor of Brookings and two city councilors are being targeted for recall.

A petition gathered enough valid signatures this fall to ask voters whether to recall Mayor Ron Hedenskog, counselor Ed Schreiber and it counselor Michelle Morosky.

In January the council decided to retain Janell Howard as city manager after she was charged with a misdemeanor for theft. The DA reduced her charge to a violation after she pled no contest. The mayor told us Howard’s track record as a finance manager is spotless, and others in leadership positions with the city have been impressed by her managerial abilities.

As of Wednesday morning, all three leaders are losing in the recall effort. Mayor Ron Hedenskog losing with 71% voting yes to recall him for Councilor Schreiber. 68% are voting yes to the recall. And finally Councilor Morosky has just under 70% voting to oust her from office.

