Special Election: Eagle Point School District Bond

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – In Jackson County, the Eagle Point School District asked voters to approve a nearly $60 million bond. It would cost a little less than $400 per year for a home valued at $300,000.

As of Tuesay morning, the latest results show voters overwhelmingly against it with 71% voting no. The district told us last month that upgrades were necessary.

“This is purely for the construction of additional facilities or for the improvement and the implementation of new safety and security protocols. Really just to look out for our kids,” said Eagle Point School District Board Chair Matt Stone.

With voters opposing the bond it remains to be seen if Eagle Point we’ll try again in the future.

