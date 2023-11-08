Special Election: Klamath County Museums Levy

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – In Klamath County voters considered a five year levy to increase funding to the county’s museums. That includes the Klamath County Museum, Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath Museum.

As of Tuesday morning, it is a close race with 50.3% of voters saying yes to the levy effort with 49.7% saying no. Less than 80 votes separate the two.

It’s important to point out that these results are not final. The state will certify them in a couple of weeks.

Updated election information can be found here.

