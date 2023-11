APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore. – Rural Jackson County Fire Districts have levies on the ballot, including Applegate Valley.

The current tax levy that goes into Applegate’s budget is $1.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. But the fire district is now asking to raise it to $1.25.

As of Tuesday morning, voters overwhelmingly support this levy for Applegate with more than 70% of the vote.

