Special Election: Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Levy

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County voters appear to be supporting a sheriff’s office levy to stabilize funding long term, but it is very close.

Last November voters handily rejected a commissioner proposed 3% seasonal retail tax to permanently fund the sheriff’s office.

This permanent district outside of Grants Pass would be taxed at 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for a $155,000 home. That’s over $150 a year.

As of Tuesday morning, it’s a close race, but looks to pass with 51% supporting it. The difference is it just over 300 votes.

