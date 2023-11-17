Special Olympics Oregon Hosting Fall State Games

PORTLAND, Ore. – Special Olympics Oregon is hosting its Fall State Games at Providence Park in Portland this weekend.

Starting Friday, dozens of athletes from across the state will participate in leadership activities such as writing speeches and creating content for SOOR Active, an at home fitness community.

Local athletes like Eric Thompson will also be competing against other teams from across the state, after eight weeks of training. He says anyone with a disability can compete as long as they’re willing to give it their all.

“Goal is to let me win. But if I cannot win, then be brave in the attempt,” said Medford Special Olympics Athlete Eric Thompson. My motto is, doesn’t matter if we win or lose, just matters that we do the best that we can.”

The weekend will feature competitions in volleyball, swimming and soccer.

Special Olympics Oregon says there’s no better way to kick off the holiday season. They’re delighted to see how sports impact the athletes and the families they serve.

