Local Woman Donates Book Series to Ruch Kids

BUNCOM, Ore. – On Thursday, a local woman donated an entire book series to the Ruch Outdoor Community School library.

We told you late last week about how Lyn Hennion fell in love with reading when she discovered a series of mystery novels called The Happy Hollisters in her youth.

Hennion even exchanged a few letters with the author Andrew E. Svenson, who went under the pseudonym Jerry West back in the 1950s.

Decades later, Svenson’s grandchildren found Hennion’s letters and sent them to her.

She was so inspired she bought new copies of the entire Happy Hollisters series. That’s more than 30 books for the kids in Ruch.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.