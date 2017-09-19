Speed testing in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore.- A neighborhood in Grants Pass wants drivers to slow down so they’re turning to police for help. And now the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is responding. They did a speed study a study to see just how bad the problem is.
They’ve looked into speeding complaints from residents living along Northwest Savage Street. Some of the complaints have come about because residents feel their animals and children are unsafe as drivers speed by. They say the complaints have come about from residents near Savage Street and Prospect after a recent street widening project.
“There was a recent widening due to a bridge construction and we got several complaints from the residents in that area that the speeds were too fast,” Lieutenant Todd Moran of Grants Pass Public Safety says.
After conducting the speed survey in the area Grants Pass Public Safety found that only six cars out of more than 1000 were speeding.
Residents in the Grants Pass area along Savage Street say that speeding is a regular occurrence there because the road is so long. They told NBC5 News that they hope that the city puts in speed bumps to help stop that.