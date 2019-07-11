Spike in thefts from vehicles reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – If you’re headed outdoors this summer, deputies have some words of advice amid an increase in vehicle break-ins in remote areas of Jackson County.
In the last month, there has been a notable increase in thefts from vehicles compared to last year.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, many of the break-ins occurred near Applegate Lake and other remote areas. “In the last two months, we’ve received three reports of thefts from vehicles at the Table Rock trailheads,” said Sergeant Julie Denney. “But in the more remote area of Applegate Lake, we’ve had nine theft reports in just the last five weeks.”
In one incident at Applegate Lake, a witness said he saw two men break through his pickup trucks window and steal his cell phone. The suspects were described as white men in their late 20s or early 30s with long, dark hair. They reportedly sped away in an Audi hatchback.
Citizens are encouraged to contact police with any further information about this case or to report other break-ins.
Deputies provided the following tips to help prevent thefts when you leave your vehicle unattended:
- Park in a well-lit, visible area. Busy parking lots are less likely to attract thieves.
- Roll up your windows and lock your doors. Most thieves are looking for an easy target and don’t want to break a window because the noise attracts attention.
- Use a car alarm with a visible signal like a blinking light.
- Don’t leave anything of value in your car. Thieves will break a window to gain entry if they see something they want inside, even if it’s just loose change.
- If you must leave valuables in your vehicle, hide them before you arrive. Thieves often stake out parking areas; they’ll see you putting valuables in your trunk.
- Never keep a spare key inside your car.
- If your ID or credit cards are stolen, your identity will likely be next. Call your financial institutions right away to cancel your accounts.
- Be vigilant for a home burglary if your house keys or items with your address were stolen.